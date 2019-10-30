Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Tuesday
Powell will enter the starting five for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Powell is making his season debut Tuesday after recovering from a hamstring injury, taking Maxi Kleber's spot. Powell will be on a minutes restriction in his first game back in the thin Denver air.
