Heat's Dion Waiters: Not traveling with team
Waiters (conditioning) will not travel to Atlanta for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters has yet to appear for the Heat this season due to disciplinary reasons, and he'll have to wait even longer to make his season debut as he's expected to stay back in Miami for Thursday's game to work on his conditioning. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Rockets.
