Poole will return to his usual bench role for Wednesday's tilt with the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Despite a relatively successful start Monday in which Poole scored 13 points and stole two balls, the rookie guard will return to his usual bench role Wednesday. In three games this year, Poole's averaging 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.3 steals in 23.7 minutes.