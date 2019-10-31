Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday
Dellavedova (personal) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Dellavedova will miss Friday's game in Indiana as he tends to a personal matter. It's not yet clear whether he'll be back for Sunday's game against Dallas.
