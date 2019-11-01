Nuggets' Will Barton: Out Thursday

Barton (toe) is out for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

It's surely a tough blow to the Nuggets that Barton is out, as the forward was averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over the first four contests of the season. With Barton sidelined Thursday, Torrey Craig will presumably step into the starting lineup, with Michael Porter Jr. and Juancho Hernangomez filling in off the bench.