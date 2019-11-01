Nuggets' Will Barton: Out Thursday
Barton (toe) is out for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
It's surely a tough blow to the Nuggets that Barton is out, as the forward was averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over the first four contests of the season. With Barton sidelined Thursday, Torrey Craig will presumably step into the starting lineup, with Michael Porter Jr. and Juancho Hernangomez filling in off the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.