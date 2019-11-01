Pistons' Markieff Morris: Starting Friday
Morris (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Chicago, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Morris was previously questionable due to a right ankle sprain, but he evidently felt good enough during pregame warmups to draw the start. He's averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 boards and 1.6 assists over five games this year.
