Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 18 points in loss
Fournier posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in Friday's loss to the Bucks.
Fournier had another solid performance Friday, though the Magic were dramatically outplayed by Milwaukee. The veteran guard continues to see a steady role as the starting shooting guard in his seventh year in Orlando and is averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.8 minutes so far this year. Though he provides scoring consistency, there are better options than Fournier, who struggles to contribute anything outside of points and threes.
