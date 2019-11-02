Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision Sunday

Sabonis didn't practice Saturday and is a game-time decision Sunday due to a left calf contusion, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Sabonis' a bit banged up after posting 18 points and 17 rebounds against the Cavaliers on Friday. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against the Bulls, Doug McDermott, T.J. Leaf and Goga Bitadze would be the primary candidates for an increase in minutes.