Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision Sunday
Sabonis didn't practice Saturday and is a game-time decision Sunday due to a left calf contusion, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Sabonis' a bit banged up after posting 18 points and 17 rebounds against the Cavaliers on Friday. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against the Bulls, Doug McDermott, T.J. Leaf and Goga Bitadze would be the primary candidates for an increase in minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Massive double-double in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 29 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in tough loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads Indiana with 27 points•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Inks extension with Pacers•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Could be on move•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.