Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Saturday

Green (finger) is out Saturday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

A sprained finger will keep Green on the shelf for Saturday, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. In his absence, Eric Paschall, Marquese Chriss, Omari Spellman and Glenn Robinson are all candidates to see increased roles.

