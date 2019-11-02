Magic's D.J. Augustin: Coming off bench Saturday

Augustin will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Markelle Fultz will get the starting nod Saturday. It's unclear if this is a long-term decision. Augustin has started the Magic's first five games, averaging 8.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes.

