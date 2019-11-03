Rockets' Gary Clark: Assigned to G League
Clark has been assigned to the G League on Sunday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
The forward hasn't seen the floor this season with Houston, so his demotion to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League will likely generate much needed minutes for Clark moving forward.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.