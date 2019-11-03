Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sent to G League
The Rockets assigned Hartenstein to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Hartenstein hasn't seen any action through the Rockets' first five games and wasn't expected to crack the rotation in Sunday's game against the Heat, so he'll head to Rio Grande Valley in search of meaningful minutes.
