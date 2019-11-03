Kings' Harry Giles: Ruled out Sunday
Giles (knee) will not play Sunday against the Knicks.
Giles is yet to see the floor this season, but he's been listed as questionable on a game-to-game basis, so the big man does appear close to making his season debut. It won't come Sunday, however, as the Kings continue to be cautious with Giles' history of knee problems.
