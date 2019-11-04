Celtics' Robert Williams: Practices Monday
Williams (hip) was able to practice Monday, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Williams was able to return to practice after being held out of Friday's game against New York due to an unspecified left hip injury. While the second-year center's trending in the right direction, his availability for Tuesday's tilt with Cleveland is still up in the air.
