Heat's Justise Winslow: Game-time call Tuesday
Winslow (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Denver, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Winslow was held out of Sunday's matchup with Houston due to lower back stiffness, but he'll have a chance to take the court Tuesday. Expect an update on Winslow's status closer to tipoff.
