Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Game-time call Tuesday

Winslow (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Denver, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Winslow was held out of Sunday's matchup with Houston due to lower back stiffness, but he'll have a chance to take the court Tuesday. Expect an update on Winslow's status closer to tipoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories