Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Tuesday
Turner (ankle) was spotted getting shots up during shootaround and is now questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Turner was previously listed as doubtful due to an ankle sprain, but it appears he now has a chance to play, depending on how he fares during shootaround. Goga Bitadze figures to draw another start at center if Turner can't go.
