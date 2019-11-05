Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Tuesday

Sabonis (calf) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

A left calf bruise will keep Sabonis out for a second straight contest. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards. In his place, JaKarr Sampson will draw another start.

