Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Tuesday
Sabonis (calf) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
A left calf bruise will keep Sabonis out for a second straight contest. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards. In his place, JaKarr Sampson will draw another start.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will travel to Charlotte•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Massive double-double in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 29 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in tough loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...