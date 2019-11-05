Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Good to go Tuesday
Noel (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel was listed as probable leading up to Tuesday's matchup due to an ankle injury, so this news isn't surprising. With Steven Adams (knee) also cleared to play, Noel figures to return to a bench role.
