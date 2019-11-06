Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Tuesday
Craig will come off the bench Tuesday against the Heat, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
With Will Barton (toe) returning to the starting five, Craig will resume his usual role off the bench. In four bench appearances, Craig is averaging 3.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 17.0 minutes.
More News
