Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads bench in loss

Mills scored 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.

The veteran guard led the Spurs second unit in scoring on the night -- in fact, the rest of the second unit combined for only 20 points. Mills is capable of getting hot from the outside, and he's drained multiple three-pointers in five of seven games to begin the season, but his minutes and role don't afford him consistent fantasy production.