Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads bench in loss
Mills scored 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.
The veteran guard led the Spurs second unit in scoring on the night -- in fact, the rest of the second unit combined for only 20 points. Mills is capable of getting hot from the outside, and he's drained multiple three-pointers in five of seven games to begin the season, but his minutes and role don't afford him consistent fantasy production.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...