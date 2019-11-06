Bulls' Wendell Carter: Listed as probable
Carter (thumb) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Carter carried the same designation into Tuesday's game and wound up playing 31 minutes, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds and a block. His status should clear up closer to tip-off, but barring setbacks, it sounds like the big man will take the court.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.