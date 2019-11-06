Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Wednesday

Sabonis (calf) will play Wednesday against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Sabonis missed the last two games due to the left calf issue but is now set to make his return to the starting lineup Wednesday. The 23-year-old saw heavy usage (36.2 minutes) through the first five games of the season, and it's unclear if he'll face any sort of minutes restriction in his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories