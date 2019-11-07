Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: To start Wednesday
Harrell will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
After a confusing series of reports, it was finally determined that Harrell will start Wednesday against the Bucks. As a starter last year, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.9 minutes across five games.
