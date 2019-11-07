Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win
Drummond scored a game-high 27 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 win over the Knicks.
New York's defense offered little resistance -- as a team, the Pistons shot 55.7 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc -- and Drummond took advantage to post his fourth game already this season with 25 or more points, in addition to his ninth straight double-double. With Blake Griffin (hamstring) sidelined, the 26-year-old center has had glass-cleaning duties mostly to himself, and so far it's resulted in career-best numbers for Drummond.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 24 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another superb showing in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Feasts again in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs 21 points, 22 boards in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.