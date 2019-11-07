Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win

Drummond scored a game-high 27 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 win over the Knicks.

New York's defense offered little resistance -- as a team, the Pistons shot 55.7 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc -- and Drummond took advantage to post his fourth game already this season with 25 or more points, in addition to his ninth straight double-double. With Blake Griffin (hamstring) sidelined, the 26-year-old center has had glass-cleaning duties mostly to himself, and so far it's resulted in career-best numbers for Drummond.