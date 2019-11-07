Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks six shots Wednesday

Lopez compiled 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers.

Lopez blocked six shots during Wednesday's victory, continuing his solid start to the season. Lopez is one of the more unassuming fantasy producers, currently holding down number 31 in the overall season rankings. His value is primarily tied to blocks which does mean he is not going to fit every team build. There is no reason to think this kind of production will regress based on what he was able to achieve last season where he filled an almost identical role.