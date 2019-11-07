Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Friday
Robinson (concussion) will not play Friday against the Mavericks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Robinson suffered a concussion during Wednesday's 10-point loss to the Pistons. He'll need to pass through protocol before playing again, so it's possible the big man misses multiple contests. In his absence, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson and Julius Randle could all see more run at center.
