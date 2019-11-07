Nuggets' Gary Harris: Off injury report

Harris (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

Harris suffered an ankle injury Tuesday against the Heat, but it won't impact his ability to take the court Friday. Putting aside Tuesday's shortened stint, Harris is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes this season.