Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Upgraded to probable
Jones (groin) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones aggravated his groin injury during Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, though it doesn't sound like he'll miss any action as a result. He's appeared in three games this season, averaging 8.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per tilt.
