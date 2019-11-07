Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Won't play Friday
Rondo (calf) will not play Friday against the Heat, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Rondo has been sidelined all season with a strained right calf. While he's trending in the right direction -- he recently went through 3-on-3 drills and participated in non-contact work Thursday -- the veteran guard still isn't ready for his 2019-20 debut. Rondo's next chance to play will come Sunday against Toronto.
