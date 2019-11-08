Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out Friday
Jones (hip) is out Friday against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
A left hip strain forced Jones to exit Thursday's game against the Suns, and he won't be able to play on the second half of the back-to-back set. In his absence, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro could see expanded roles.
