Raptors' Kyle Lowry: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
Lowry will miss at least two weeks after fracturing his thumb in Friday's win over the Pelicans, Rachel Nichols of ESPN reports.
Lowry was officially diagnosed with a left thumb fracture by a specialist Saturday. While the initial diagnosis states that he'll be re-evaluated in two weeks, there's a good chance Lowry ultimately missed a longer period. In his absence, look Norman Powell to see an expanded role, though the Raptors could call up Shamorie Ponds from their G-League affiliate or search for point guard solutions elsewhere.
