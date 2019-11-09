Rockets' Eric Gordon: Cleared to play
Gordon (hamstring) will return to action Saturday against the Bulls, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon missed the previous game Wednesday against the Warriors with left hamstring soreness. He'll play Saturday but could still see a reduced role given that he wasn't cleared until a few hours before tip-off.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.