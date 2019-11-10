Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable Sunday
Huerter, due to a right knee bruise, is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter has been dealing with knee pain this season, but he's played every game and has been ramping up his workload. Across the past four games, he's averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.3 minutes.
