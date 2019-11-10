Rockets' James Harden: Another 40 point effort Saturday
Harden totaled 42 points (12-27 FG, 9-19 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over the Bulls.
Harden had his way with the Bulls during Saturday's victory, falling just one assist short of a triple-double. After a slow start to the season, Harden is rolling right now. He is the third-ranked player and seems likely to challenge for the number one spot sooner rather than later. The Rockets travel to New Orleans on Monday to face the Pelicans in what could be a shoot-out with both teams favoring offense over defense.
