Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Won't play Sunday

Teague (illness) won't play Sunday against Denver, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The Wake Forest product is still recovering from an illness which will keep him sidelined for a third straight contest. It's unknown who exactly will start for Teague at point guard Sunday. Teammates Jarrett Culver and Treveon Graham are though, once again, candidates to see increased roles versus the Nuggets with Teague out.