Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday
Adams won't play Sunday against Milwaukee due to a left knee contusion, Joe Mussatto of Oklahoman Sports reports.
It's reportedly the same injury that caused Adams to miss two contests last week. With Adams out against the Bucks on Sunday, Nerleans Noel will likely start at center and seize an increased role.
