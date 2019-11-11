Jazz's Dante Exum: Won't play Monday
Exum (knee) won't play in Monday's game against the Warriors.
Exum's season debut will be postponed until at least Tuesday as he continues to recover from an offseason surgery on his knee. With Emmanuel Mudiay (hamstring) questionable Monday, there's a chance that Joe Ingles could pick up some run at backup point guard.
