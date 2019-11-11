Bulls' Otto Porter: Won't play Tuesday
Porter (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Porter will miss a second straight game Tuesday after failing to take part in Monday's practice. Porter's next opportunity to return from the left foot strain that plaguing him will come Thursday against Milwaukee.
