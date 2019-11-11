Jazz's Miye Oni: Recalled from G League
The Jazz have recalled Oni from the G League on Monday.
The Yale product is back with the Jazz for the time being after spending the past few days with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League. Oni posted five points and six rebounds with the Stars against Sioux Falls on Sunday in G League action.
