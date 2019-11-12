Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Recalled from G League
Brazdeikis was recalled from the G League on Monday.
Brazdeikis will have a chance to be active for Tuesday's matchup in Chicago after being brought up to the Knicks. He's appeared in three of New York's last four contests but has only logged four minutes in each of those games.
