Raptors' OG Anunoby: Out Wednesday
Anunoby has a right eye contusion and won't play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby was poked in the eye Monday and will miss at least one game as a result. The 22-year-old visited with an eye doctor Tuesday, but it's unclear how long he's expected to remain sidelined. Anunoby's next chance to play will be Saturday at Dallas.
