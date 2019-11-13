Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Out Tuesday
Beasley (illness) will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Beasley dealt with the illness in Sunday's victory over the Timberwolves, but only managed to play five minutes as a result. The Nuggets will opt to err on the side of caution in this one and allow him time to recover. His next chance to return will be Thursday versus the Nets.
