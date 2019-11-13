Clark was recalled from the G League ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

With Danuel House (back) and Eric Gordon (knee) slated to miss Wednesday's action, the Rockets will opt to promote Clark from the G League for some extra depth. He has yet to appear in an NBA game this season, but he averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.6 minutes last season.