Magic's Melvin Frazier: Off injury report
Frazier (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Frazier missed time over the weekend due to a personal matter, but it sounds like he's back with the team for Wednesday's matchup. Even when available, the second-year player doesn't figure to factor heavily into Orlando's rotation.
