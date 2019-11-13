Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Out Thursday
Jones (hip) won't travel with the team to Cleveland on Thursday, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Thursday will mark a third straight absence, and seventh overall this season, for the forward who continues to deal with a hip injury which he sustained against Phoenix on Nov. 7. Duncan Robinson and James Johnson could likely see increased minutes as a result versus Cleveland on Thursday.
