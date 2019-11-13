Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Assigned to G League
The Kings assigned Swanigan to the G League on Wednesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
After appearing in the Kings' first three games this season, Swanigan has remained on the sidelines for six of the last seven contests. The Purdue product will presumably be able to stay fresh in the G League for when his next opportunity arises with the Kings.
