Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play Wednesday
Williams (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Williams will get the night off after emerging from Tuesday's win over the Mavericks with a sore right ankle. With Daniel Theis (finger) also out, the Celtics will likely lean more on Enes Kanter, while Grant Williams could also see increased run.
