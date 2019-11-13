Graham will start in the place of Dwayne Bacon (knee) for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Though Graham hasn't been starting, he's been playing 31.3 minutes per game, so it seems unlikely his role will increase dramatically. In the seven games that he's cracked 30 minutes, he's averaged 17.6 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals.