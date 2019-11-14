Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Back with Spurs
Metu has been recalled from the Austin Spurs, per RealGM.
Metu should provide frontcourt depth for San Antonio, though it would be surprising if he saw more than spare minutes barring a rash of injuries to the Spurs' bigs.
