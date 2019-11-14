Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points in return
Teague had 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-114 win over the Spurs.
Teague returned from a four-game absence Wednesday and while he came off the bench, he put up his second-best scoring output of the season. If he remains fit, Teague could return to the starting unit as soon as Friday for a home matchup against the Wizards.
